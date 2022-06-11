Advertisement

Former Iowa teacher accused of inappropriate contact with students face charges

Charges have been filed against a former teacher at West Harrison School in Iowa.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former teacher in Iowa faces now faces multiple charges.

Benjamin Work was accused of having inappropriate contact with six minor students at West Harrison School between last fall and this spring.

Work was arrested on 12 charges Friday including five counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee, five counts of lascivious conduct with a minor, and two counts of indecent contact with a child.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office initiated the investigation in April.

Work was placed on administrated leave that same day and he later resigned from the district.

He has been booked into the Harrison County correctional facility.

