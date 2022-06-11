Advertisement

EPA to give $60M to 12 states to help curb water pollution

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The federal government says it will distribute $60 million among 12 states that have waterways that flow into the Mississippi River to help them control farm runoff and other pollution that contribute to a dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico.

The money comes from the infrastructure law that President Joe Biden signed in November, the Environmental Protection Agency said.

Radhika Fox, EPA assistant administrator for water, made the announcement Friday alongside Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig in Des Moines.

The money will be distributed over the next five years to Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

