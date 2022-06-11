David’s Morning Forecast - Heat builds with spotty afternoon storms

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scattered showers and a few isolated storms moving through western Iowa this morning will stay out of the metro, though some downpours are possible on I-80 between Omaha and Des Moines. Rain should be out of the area by 10am, leaving partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm quickly, jumping into the middle 80s by Noon, with afternoon highs in the low 90s for the metro area.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

After 4pm, a few spotty storms are possible. Any storms that manage to develop could be on the strong side, with large hail the main threat. Storms generally develop south of I-80, and then quickly move out of the area by 7pm. Showers and storms push out of the region overnight with temperatures only cooling into the upper 60s by Sunday morning.

Spotty Storms This Afternoon (WOWT)

A spotty shower or storm is possible early Sunday, mainly to the north of Omaha. The rest of the day is dry and very warm, with highs climbing back into the lower 90s. Hot conditions are expected by Monday, some of the warmest air of the Summer so far will move in for the afternoon. We likely make our first run at 100 around the metro, with a heat index of 105 to 107 possible in the afternoon. Very little relief is expected overnight, with lows likely only falling to around 80.

Potential Heat Index Monday (WOWT)

We stay very warm Tuesday, with highs in the middle 90s. A cold front comes through Tuesday evening or overnight with a few storms possible. Temperatures dip slightly on Wednesday with highs in the 80s, but we bounce back into the 90s by Thursday. Very warm to hot conditions likely to kick of the College World Series with highs climbing into the middle 90s.

