OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police are looking to reunite a kid with their family.

But this kid has four legs.

Officers found the young goat near the intersection of 8th and Avenue L Friday.

The goat has since been turned over to animal control.

Missing this kid? If so, we’ve got your goat. Found around 8th and Ave L. The Goat has been turned over to Animal Control. pic.twitter.com/xA5ckWBKH7 — Council Bluffs Police Department (@councilbluffspd) June 11, 2022

