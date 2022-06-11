Advertisement

6 First Alert Day: Tornado Watch in effect until 10pm

By David Koeller
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa until 10pm. This watch includes the Omaha and Lincoln metros. A Tornado Watch means that severe thunderstorms with large hail, damaging winds, or even an isolated tornado are possible, but not immediately occurring. Stay tuned for updates and possible warning through the evening.

Strong thunderstorms developing across the area this evening will carry a risk for large hail and possibly a tornado. Storms should move quickly south of I-80 by 6pm, and should be largely exiting the area by 8pm.

