Washington County school janitor accused of sending explicit photos to student

BLAIR, Neb. (WOWT) - A man who worked at a school is arrested after police say he sent sexually explicit photos to a teenage girl.

On May 11, three students at Otte Middle School in Blair went to school officials claiming a janitor at the school had sent explicit photos to a student.

According to police, the students alleged the janitor, identified by police as Orlando Blair, 26, of Omaha, had sent sexually explicit messages to a 14-year-old girl attending the school. The messages were allegedly sent using the app Snapchat.

The school’s principal contacted police and the mother of the student involved. The student’s mother agreed to let police search her daughter’s phone.

Blair was then contacted by an officer and he allegedly turned his cell phone over voluntarily. Police say Blair allegedly admitted to becoming friends with some students through Snapchat in recent weeks and had a conversation with an unknown person that became sexual. He allegedly received nude photos from the person and he recognized them as the 14-year-old student. He then allegedly sent her a photo of his genitals.

Police say Blair claims he never had physical contact with the girl and had no plans to meet.

Blair was charged with child enticement with an electronic device, possession of child porn, child abuse intential/no injury and enticement by electronic device. All are felony charges.

Blair was arraigned May 18 and is due in court June 15 for a bond review.

