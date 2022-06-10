Advertisement

Two men arrested after one of them stabbed during disturbance at Omaha apartments

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police arrested two men facing charges in multiple assaults following an incident reported earlier this week in a parking lot.

Rashawn Thompson, 34, was stabbed Wednesday night in a north Omaha apartment parking lot near 29th and Fort streets. He was taken to Nebraska Medical Center, where he was treated and released — and subsequently arrested, the OPD report states.

OPD said Thompson and Andre Gill, 55, are both suspects in multiple assaults that happened during the disturbance Wednesday night.

According to the report, Thompson is facing charges of assault by strangulation, four counts of third-degree assault; and one count of domestic violence assault. Gill is facing charges of terroristic threats, assault by strangulation, second-degree assault, and two counts of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

