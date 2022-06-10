Sarpy Crimestoppers looking for suspect, shopping spree with stolen credit cards
If you can identify the suspect call Sarpy Crimestoppers at 402-592-7867 (STOP)
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An alleged thief goes on a shopping spree with a victim’s credit cards.
A Sarpy County sheriff’s detective needs our help identifying a suspect caught on camera.
The woman leaves the Gretna Walmart holding a bag containing more than $3,000 in gift cards. She also bought some at a Walgreens in Sarpy County.
All paid for with credit cards out of a wallet stolen from a customer at the Nike outlet store just down the road.
