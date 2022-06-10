Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Morning showers, afternoon clearing then a warm weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There is the potential for a few showers and some drizzle this morning before we get more of the clouds to leave this afternoon. That will allow temperatures to make a run at 80 degrees.

Don’t expect too much out of the showers this morning but don’t be surprised if you have to dodge a few.

Shower Chances (WOWT)

The afternoon clearing today will allow us to get close to 80 for a high. It will be a bit muggier than yesterday too.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

While the weekend won’t be a completely washout by any means, there will be several chances of showers and storms to plan around starting with the first on Saturday morning.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Those showers won’t too much of an issue in the morning but a few of the storms possible in the evening round could be a little stronger at times. There is a low end risk of a little severe weather from those.

Saturday Severe (WOWT)

We should be able to reach close to 90 for a high Saturday between rounds of rain chances.

Another, perhaps more widespread, round of showers and storms are possible Sunday morning as well. There is again a small risk of a bit of severe weather with those as well.

Sunday Severe (WOWT)

Big time heat then builds in for Monday & Tuesday with highs in the upper 90s likely!

Temperature Trends (WOWT)

