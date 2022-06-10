Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Morning showers, afternoon clearing then a warm weekend
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There is the potential for a few showers and some drizzle this morning before we get more of the clouds to leave this afternoon. That will allow temperatures to make a run at 80 degrees.
Don’t expect too much out of the showers this morning but don’t be surprised if you have to dodge a few.
The afternoon clearing today will allow us to get close to 80 for a high. It will be a bit muggier than yesterday too.
While the weekend won’t be a completely washout by any means, there will be several chances of showers and storms to plan around starting with the first on Saturday morning.
Those showers won’t too much of an issue in the morning but a few of the storms possible in the evening round could be a little stronger at times. There is a low end risk of a little severe weather from those.
We should be able to reach close to 90 for a high Saturday between rounds of rain chances.
Another, perhaps more widespread, round of showers and storms are possible Sunday morning as well. There is again a small risk of a bit of severe weather with those as well.
Big time heat then builds in for Monday & Tuesday with highs in the upper 90s likely!
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.