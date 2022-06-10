Residents displaced after Omaha house fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several residents have been displaced after a fire on Gold Street.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, on Wednesday at 10:55 p.m. crews were sent in response to a fire at a home near Gold Street and Ridgewood Ave.

Crews said a large amount of black smoke could be seen coming from the garage of the home. The fire was quickly extinguished and was contained to the garage.

The structure and its contents sustained roughly $13,000 in damages.

All occupants of the home managed to evacuate before the fire department arrived. However, utilities had to be requested and four occupants were displaced due to the fire.

Omaha Fire says the incident was caused by an electrical event.

