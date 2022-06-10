Advertisement

Public invited to meetings on new Nebraska flood risk maps

(Pixabay)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Public meetings will be held in Omaha to inform residents of new flood maps.

The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District (Papio NRD), the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources (NeDNR) and FEMA are inviting the public to attend two open houses in June to learn about new draft flood maps and flood risk for property owners.

The preliminary flood maps were released by FEMA on Feb. 17, 2022, and update the old maps that used data from the 1990′s.

According to the Papio NRD, the new maps use better technology and 25 more years of weather data, letting area residents better manage their flood risk.

The updated maps could potentially impact flood insurance requirements and other forms of flood risk assessment.

The open houses are scheduled for:

June 15, 2022, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Hosted by Papio NRD at 8901 S. 154th Street.

June 21, 2022, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Hosted by Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center at the University of Nebraska Omaha, 6400 University Dr. S.

During the meetings, community members will get the chance to speak with floodplain mapping experts from the Papio NRD and NeDNR, as well as flood insurance experts. Community members can also speak with experts individually to learn about flood risk on their properties.

View the new flood maps here

