Advertisement

Omaha woman arrested after man critically injured in assault

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police arrested a 57-year-old woman following an assault case earlier this week that left a man critically injured.

Harriett Dillard is facing one charge of first-degree assault and use of a weapon.

Omaha officers were called to the 2200 block of Grand Avenue just before 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

They found a 61-year-old man who was injured, according to OPD reports. He was taken to UNMC with a life-threatening injury.

Dillard was taken for questioning and arrested Wednesday evening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha realtors notice new trends in housing market
John Channels
Court documents detail alleged relationship between Offutt Air Force Base employee, underaged girl
Event-goers in Old Market dispute private parking tickets after paying
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign

Latest News

Residents displaced after Omaha house fire
Public invited to meetings on new Nebraska flood risk maps
Orlando Blair, 26
Washington County school janitor accused of sending explicit photos to student
Lincoln City Council to vote on whether to rescind Fairness Ordinance