Omaha woman arrested after man critically injured in assault

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police arrested a 57-year-old woman following an assault case earlier this week that left a man critically injured.

Harriett Dillard is facing one charge of first-degree assault and use of a weapon.

Omaha officers were called to the 2200 block of Grand Avenue just before 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

They found a 61-year-old man who was injured, according to OPD reports. He was taken to UNMC with a life-threatening injury.

Dillard was taken for questioning and arrested Wednesday evening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.