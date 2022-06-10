OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A favorite Omaha tradition is back.

The 48th annual Omaha Summer Arts Festival returns for the first time since 2019.

The biggest change is the festival’s new home, Aksarben Village.

Maryanne Ricketts said, “I’m so happy. I love art fairs.”

For Ricketts, the Omaha Summer Arts Festival is a treasured tradition. “It’s wonderful,” she said. “I think people really like art in Omaha and there’s such a variety here.”

For the past two years, the event was mostly virtual due to the pandemic. With the construction of the new Gene Leahy Mall still underway, the festival needed a new home.

Maggie Winton, Marketing Manager of the Omaha Summer Arts Festival, said, “When we were looking this summer to come back in person with all the new construction that’s just been announced downtown we realized we probably wouldn’t be able to be back there.”

Winton says Aksarben Village was the obvious choice. “There’s so many great things about this area. Free parking, green space, amazing restaurants to help counter and balance out the local options we have here too.”

There are plenty of artists to choose from as well, more than 130 from around the country and locally.

Blacksmith Larry Baasch from Omaha is glad to be one of them. He said, “The last two years it’s been bad. We had to sit at home and listen to it or watch it. Now we can come out and get dirty. Make stuff.”

The festival runs through Sunday at 4 p.m.

