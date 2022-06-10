Omaha man sentenced to 11 years after threatening to blow up SUV belonging to girfriend’s ex

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 27-year-old Omaha man was sentenced Wednesday to 131 months, or about 11 years, on multiple charges after he admitted to putting an explosive device on an SUV.

Dustin T. Baker, 27, of Omaha was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Brian C. Buscher for making threats involving explosives, distribution of meth, and possessing a firearm for drug trafficking, with about six years of that sentence handed down for the weapons offense. Baker will then serve five years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Baker put an explosive device on the hood Chevy Tahoe belonging to his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend after calling him 11 times during the early morning hours — between 1:22 and 4:28 a.m. — of Aug. 26, 2021, and threatening to blow up the vehicle.

The next morning, Baker gave investigators consent to search his home on Ruggles Street, where they found meth, a stolen gun, and ammunition. He later admitted to placing the explosive on the Tahoe the previous day, court documents state. The meth was found to belong to another person on the premises who later told authorities she had given Baker a ride home from a park on the previous day, noting that when they arrived to pick him up, she had “felt the concussion of a loud explosion at that location,” the documents state. As he returned, she said he commented: “That’s what happens when you don’t pay me money or mess with me.”

On Aug. 30, 2021, while under arrest, Baker make a jail call to his mother, telling her that “police didn’t find all of the devices he used at the victim’s residence,” court documents state. He then asked her to tell another person to “retrieve it from his sock drawer”; the information allowed investigators to obtain a warrant and seize the device.

Jason L. Bates, 51, of Omaha, was also sentenced Wednesday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to 121 months, or just over 10 years, on federal drug and weapons convictions, followed by five years of supervised release; seven years of that sentence was for the firearms conviction after a Smith & Wesson Body Guard 38-caliber revolver, which would have been transported via interstate commerce in order to have been found in Nebraska, was found in a backpack in his vehicle on April 6, 2020, court documents state. Bates was convicted on the drug charge stemming from his admission to selling meth to his friends after OPD found baggies, nearly 6 grams of meth, and two scales in his hotel room on July 18, 2020.

Additional sentences were handed down in federal court this week:

Convicted in 2004 of conspiracy to distribute meth, Roger Alan Vaughn, 46, of Lincoln, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge John M. Gerrard to 15 years in prison following additional felony drug convictions. His latest sentence is for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana after a prior conviction for a serious felony drug offense. He was also sentenced to 90 months for being a felon in possession of a firearm; Gerrard ordered that sentence to run concurrently. After serving that time, Vaughn will be on 10 years of supervised release for the drug offense and three years for the gun charge. The most recent convictions came after the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant on Vaughn’s home on Nov. 1, 2020. Authorities said they found at least 150 grams, of more than 5 ounces, of meth, nearly an ounce of cocaine, and 4 pounds of marijuana as well as four shotguns, two rifles, and three pistols.

Ismael Y. Toovi, 22, of South Cambridge, Minnesota, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge John M. Gerrard to 10 years for possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl mixture. In an investigation with Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration, deputies suspected Toovi’s co-defendant Payton Sausen was under the influence of a substance when the SUV Sausen was driving sideswiped a semi-trailer truck last June. It’s reported that Toovi was a passenger in the SUV and deputies became suspicious after Sausen’s breath test was negative for alcohol. Sausen agreed to a K9 sniff inspection but she decline a search. According to the release, officials did a search after the K9 indicated something on the car. Over 4,600 blue pills with markings similar to oxycodone were found in a cardboard box in the backseat and more pills were discovered throughout the SUV. The release states that testing revealed the pills contained fentanyl and weighed a total of 480 grams. Officials say it’s implied that Toovi and Sausen went to California to pick up the pills and he planned to sell them in Minnesota from phone calls both made in Lancaster jail and messages found on Toovi’s phone.

Devin J. Strack, 24, of Fremont, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to a little over three years for being a felon in possession of a firearm. In an investigation with Omaha Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, officers did a traffic stop last April and got in contact with the front passenger who is later identified as Strack. According to the release, they found several loose prescription pills and nine unused syringes in his backpack after getting consent to search the car. It’s reported a gun receiver was also discovered by the syringes and pills. Strack is prohibited to have guns and ammunition after being previously convicted in 2019 for a felony offense. The release further states he admitted to owing the backpack during questioning and knowing what was in it and after examination of the receiver, officers found out the receiver to function as a gun when fully assembled.

Sydney Moniz, 30, formerly of Norfolk, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to two and half years for witness tampering. In an investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Winnebago Police Department, and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, it’s reported Moniz’s brother, Matthew Moniz, Jr., and Jonathan Earth, Jr., assaulted a victim on Winnebago Indian Reservation in December 2019. Both Matthew and Jonathan were indicted for the assault in June 2020 in the District of Nebraska. According to the release Moniz confronted the victim in October 2020 and said the victim was not going to court the charges against her brother were going to be dropped and demanded the victim say her brother did not cut him.

Matthew Alan Stueve, 38, of Omaha, was sentenced Thursday by Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to two years for possessing a stolen firearm and distribution of marijuana. In an investigation with Omaha Police, the release states an informant working with police bought a stolen revolver from Stueve in November 2019. The informant also bought ammunition and almost 50 grams of marijuana. It’s reported the trade happened near W. Maple Road in a parking lot. Officials say the transaction was recorded on video with audio and Stueve is seen telling the informant the revolver is stolen. According to the release, he is also seen giving the informant a backpack that has the revolver, ammunition, and marijuana.

Obsa Ahmed, 29, of Grand Island, was sentenced Friday by Judge John M. Gerrard to two years for failing to register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA). In an investigation with the U.S. Marshals Service, officials found out Ahmed moved to Grand Island from Wisconsin last April and didn’t register as a sex offender in Nebraska. According to the release, he was convicted of false imprisonment of a minor in Wisconsin in 2017 and is required to register as a sex offender for 15 years, and that requirement is also in effect if he moves to another state or works in another state.

Matthew Rosener, 40, of Oakland, Nebraska, was sentenced Thursday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to over a year for failure to register as a sex offender. In an investigation with the U.S. Marshals Service, officials discovered Rosener never registered in Nebraska after an arrest last May by Burt County deputies. It’s reported he was convicted of indecent contact with a child in Audubon County, Iowa in June 2009 and is required to register under SORNA. Rosener registered in Iowa in June 2020 with an address but according to the release, his status on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry was listed as “unconfirmed” in March 2021. During the arrest, last May the release states Rosener told deputies he’s been living in Oakland since last February.

U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

