Advertisement

Nebraska State Patrol reports more than 150 violations during surprise vehicle inspections in Sarpy County

A member of the MAPS team stops a vehicle for a surprise inspection in Sarpy County
A member of the MAPS team stops a vehicle for a surprise inspection in Sarpy County(Nebraska State Patrol)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol held surprise truck inspections in Sarpy County.

On June 8 and 9, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Carrier Enforcement Division stopped several dozen commercial vehicles in La Vista and the surrounding area in Sarpy County.

The stops are part of an effort to check for compliance with safety regulations involving the weight, size, registration, dyed fuels and permits associated with commercial vehicles.

Members of the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team held 38 vehicle inspections across both days of the enforcement effort.

Of the 38 vehicles inspected across both days, 22 were placed out of service. Vehicles are placed out of service for problems that pose an immediate risk, such as bad breaks or tires.

A total of 158 violations were discovered across the 38 vehicles.

Three drivers were also placed out of service due to the inspections, and a stolen trailer was even recovered during one inspection.

No critical safety violations were seen on 14 of the vehicles stopped.

Nebraska State Patrol says surprise inspections are meant to target commercial vehicles that might not travel outside the city or drive through weigh stations during their routes.

More enforcement efforts are possible throughout the summer

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha realtors notice new trends in housing market
John Channels
Court documents detail alleged relationship between Offutt Air Force Base employee, underaged girl
Event-goers in Old Market dispute private parking tickets after paying
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign

Latest News

Two men arrested after one of them stabbed during disturbance at Omaha apartments
Residents displaced after Omaha house fire
Omaha woman arrested after man critically injured in assault
Public invited to meetings on new Nebraska flood risk maps