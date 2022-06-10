Nebraska State Patrol reports more than 150 violations during surprise vehicle inspections in Sarpy County

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol held surprise truck inspections in Sarpy County.

On June 8 and 9, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Carrier Enforcement Division stopped several dozen commercial vehicles in La Vista and the surrounding area in Sarpy County.

The stops are part of an effort to check for compliance with safety regulations involving the weight, size, registration, dyed fuels and permits associated with commercial vehicles.

Members of the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team held 38 vehicle inspections across both days of the enforcement effort.

Of the 38 vehicles inspected across both days, 22 were placed out of service. Vehicles are placed out of service for problems that pose an immediate risk, such as bad breaks or tires.

A total of 158 violations were discovered across the 38 vehicles.

Three drivers were also placed out of service due to the inspections, and a stolen trailer was even recovered during one inspection.

No critical safety violations were seen on 14 of the vehicles stopped.

Nebraska State Patrol says surprise inspections are meant to target commercial vehicles that might not travel outside the city or drive through weigh stations during their routes.

More enforcement efforts are possible throughout the summer

