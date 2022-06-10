Nebraska lake closed due to blue-green algae

RICHARDSON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy says blue-green algae is in Kirkmans Cove Lake in Richardson County.

Samples taken at the lake show a toxic level of microcystin - a toxin that’s released by the algae.

It is advised that the public avoids direct contact with the water.

They’re also advising pet owners to not let animals go in the water

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.