Nebraska corrections report assault, staff member seriously hurt

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported an assault at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Thursday that ended with one staff member being seriously hurt.

According to the release, an inmate punched two staff members in the face when they were getting him ready to go to another facility.

Both staff members went to the hospital for their injuries and it’s reported one suffered a broken bone.

The release further states the employees were able to get the inmate on the ground and have him restrained with help from another employee.

An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.