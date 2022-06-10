Advertisement

Nebraska corrections report assault, staff member seriously hurt

(MGN)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported an assault at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Thursday that ended with one staff member being seriously hurt.

According to the release, an inmate punched two staff members in the face when they were getting him ready to go to another facility.

Both staff members went to the hospital for their injuries and it’s reported one suffered a broken bone.

The release further states the employees were able to get the inmate on the ground and have him restrained with help from another employee.

An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Tess Place owner talks about decision to close south Omaha restaurant
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
John Channels
Court documents detail alleged relationship between Offutt Air Force Base employee, underaged girl
Street covered in leaves after hail storm.
Rain, hail pummel parts of Omaha-metro
Two men found stabbed in Omaha overnight

Latest News

Post-pandemic entrepreneurs in Omaha metro
Do Space laptop program.
Do Space give hundreds of free laptops, Wi-Fi devices to further internet accessibility in Omaha
Sarpy Crimestoppers looking for suspect, shopping spree with stolen credit cards
Emily's Thursday night forecast