Lincoln Police release statement on miscommunication after O Street crash

18-year-old Hannah Wadiso was one of two people pinned underneath a Ford Taurus that careened into a crowd of people after a May 29 crash on O Street. Hannah’s father, Tesfaye Alibe, said he got a phone call that his daughter was injured in an accident. When he arrived at the police scene, Alibe said officers told him his daughter died.
Early Monday morning, Alibe received another call. This time with the news his daughter was alive and in critical condition at Bryan Hospital. Police said it was a “devastating miscommunication” at the scene of the crash.
Below is the full statement by LPD Chief Teresa Ewins: