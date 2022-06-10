Advertisement

Jordy Bahl fights through an injury to help Oklahoma win the national championship

By Joe Nugent
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was her first start in five weeks and she wasn’t anywhere near her best. Yet Jordy Bahl found a way to hold Texas to two runs in four innings. The Sooners won the championship-clinching game 10-5, their sixth title since 2000.

A great moment for Jordy, who started the big game for Oklahoma. The freshman from Papillion-La Vista has been battling a forearm injury for more than a month. Her head coach said she was around 60 percent and her pitches were six miles per hour slower due to the injury. Jordy finished her first college season with an earned run average of 1.09, a 22-1 record and 205 strikeouts.

