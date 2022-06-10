Advertisement

Iowa center for disabled fined $10,000 for resident’s death

(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENWOOD, Iowa (AP) - State inspectors say a troubled Iowa center for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities failed to monitor the fluid intake of a 30-year-old resident who died in February due to dehydration.

The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has fined the Glenwood Resource Center $10,000 after inspectors found that center staff failed to ensure that the man received about 100 ounces of fluids every day ordered by his doctor after he was hospitalized in November for dehydration.

The Glenwood center on Friday referred questions about the man’s death to the Iowa Department of Human Services, which did not immediately answer questions on whether any center staff faced discipline, termination or criminal investigation related to the death.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha realtors notice new trends in housing market
John Channels
Court documents detail alleged relationship between Offutt Air Force Base employee, underaged girl
Event-goers in Old Market dispute private parking tickets after paying
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign

Latest News

Bellevue Riverfront Festival supports local organizations
Nebraska lake closed due to blue-green algae
Omaha Summer Arts Festival returns
Lincoln Police release statement on misidentification after O Street crash