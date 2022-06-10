Inflation now at 8.6%; highest in 40 years

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From the price at the pumps to a trip to the grocery store, it seems like everything is costing more these days.

“I live about eight hours from where I go to school and it’s about $65 to fill up my gas tank. In the past it’s been $40 so that makes a huge impact on whether I can go home to see my family or my boyfriend,” said Elizabeth Dobbe.

Prices are now so high that people are changing their habits.

“I drive to Kansas City and Des Moines and Sioux Falls for concerts and now I’ve actually been canceling just to save from the gas because it will take a whole tank of gas just to get out there,” said Melinda Palubecki.

Now, more bad news for Americans.

Inflation is now up 8.6% over this time last year.

“Currently we are not in a recession and there’s no guarantee that we will go into a recession but the talk is increasing,” said Dr. Christopher Decker, UNO economics professor.

Ernie Goss is the MacAllister chair in economics at Creighton University. He says today’s numbers were huge in terms of what comes next.

Right now he says he believes there’s a 75% chance we enter a recession by the end of this year or early 2023.

“Today’s numbers were that important. They were just unexpected,” said Goss.

And Goss says if we enter a recession, it could look different from any of the recessions we’ve seen during our lifetime.

“I think it will be different and the reason typically is because of the durable good sector. That would be like Detroit and automobiles. That’s typically where it hits first. That’s not what we are seeing. It’s not durable goods, it’s not heavy purchases like furniture. It’s just food and energy and those are cutting into it.”

Experts say the federal reserve will likely raise rates next week to help keep inflation in check.

Nebraska Gov. Ricketts and U.S. Sen. Sasse both shared their thoughts on the rising inflation.

“Inflation in America has hit a new 40-year high. There is nothing more corrosive to the American family’s pocketbooks. President Biden’s failed policies are forcing families to struggle with high prices.” “Mr. President, it’s time to put the American people first. Stop the rampant spending, stop the war on American energy, and reverse course on your big-government agenda that is hurting all Americans.”

“Putin’s an evil dude and President Biden is right to sanction him with everything we’ve got, but c’mon let’s be real: Putin didn’t burn through trillions of dollars of domestic spending on Democrat pet-projects — President Biden did. President Biden needs to stop searching for a scapegoat and needs to face reality. Washington’s reckless spending is dumping gasoline on this nation’s inflation bonfire.”

