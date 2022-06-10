Homeowners in Pottawattamie County buy into buy out program

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some property owners in Pottawattamie County are taking advantage of a county program and moving out of a flood-prone area.

The county’s flood buyout program is still spending first phase money and there are more than a half dozen property owners who decided to move out of the flood zone.

Work crews have been busy knocking down homes north of Cresent and in some spots, only the address sign is evidence that a home once stood here.

Eight flood-weary homeowners in the area took the county up on its offer to buy their homes. People who live around here have survived at least two major floods.

For some that was enough, they took the county up on its offer to buy them out.

“Those owners chose to put their homes up for that program and we’ve been provided the funding through the federal government FEMA and the state of Iowa Community Block Grant funds,” said Tim Wichman, Chairman of Pottawattamie Board of Supervisors.

County commissions got an update on the Pottawattamie County Flood Buyout program. So far officials have used about half of the $2.3 three million of phase one to buy and demolish homes.

Some property owners in Pottawattamie County have had enough of flooding.

There is evidence that homes once stood on what are now empty fields.

One of the homes has been recently demolished and work crews are still working on knocking down another one.

“Those homes were under five-six feet of water at the time we have repaired the levy since then, this is the second or third time these homes have been flooded,” said Wichman.

There are some homeowners in the area that plan to stay in their homes, despite what has happened here in the past.

“Just do to continuous flooding and kind of the deterioration of the homes due to the flooding have made them basically unhabitual for the most part and the homeowners have not been inhabiting them, so the county it would be in the best interest to kind of remove them,” said Ryan Ossell, MAPA.

Officials say once the homeowners sell their property the land will remain undeveloped and the only thing future floods can ruin is the beauty of the area.

Officials are looking for more state and federal funding to help them offer more buyouts for property owners in flood-prone areas in the county.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.