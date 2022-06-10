Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Storms for some Thursday night, tracking heat next week

Emily's Thursday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a round of early evening showers another round of rain moves in, this later round brings the threat for storms and some could be severe. The highest severe risk stays SW of the Metro with a hail and gusty wind threat. After 10 PM this next round will move in from the NW... It will be spotty, so not everyone sees storms.

Isolated storms after 10 PM
Isolated storms after 10 PM(wowt)

The highest risk window will be between 12 AM and 2 AM for hail and gusty winds with a couple of these storms. Stay weather aware!

Severe risk to the SW
Severe risk to the SW(wowt)
Strong storms mainly before 3 AM
Strong storms mainly before 3 AM(wowt)

More widespread showers build in to start the day Friday and these wrap up around mid morning, likely just lights, spotty drizzle by then.

Widespread early showers Friday
Widespread early showers Friday(wowt)

After a brief Friday cool down to the mid 70s to 80 the heat builds back in! We’ll warm into the upper 80s over the weekend with 90s on track for Monday. While we can’t rule out a stray shower or storm this weekend, it is generally looking mainly dry. Best chances will come Sunday morning.

Next 5 Days
Next 5 Days(wowt)

We’ll keep highs in the 90s all of next work week with the exception of Wednesday. By Friday we could be close to 100! Keep the heat in mind when you plan your walks with your dog and never leave kids or pets alone in the car! A Tuesday night cold front brings our next potential round of storms into early Wednesday... we’ll keep an eye on it for a severe risk.

Heat tips for your dog
Heat tips for your dog(wowt)

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

