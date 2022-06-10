Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Planning around weekend storms and turning up the heat

Emily's Friday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a brief cool down Friday we’re turning up the heat! Highs make the climb to the low 90s this weekend, and if you plan to get outdoors you’ll be working around storm chances.

Saturday is dry early in the morning with a round of t-showers mid to late morning. We’ll dry out until the evenign when a round of spotty storms begins around 5 PM. Hit or miss storms are possible in the Metro through 7 PM with storms drifting SE after that and clearing all areas around 10 PM. A couple of these may be on the stronger side with up to 1″ hail and gusty winds.

Spotty strong storms Saturday evening
Spotty strong storms Saturday evening(wowt)

Sunday brings a chance for morning t-showers until 10 AM at the latest with a dry remainder of the day.

Isolated Sunday AM T-showers
Isolated Sunday AM T-showers(wowt)

If you’re checking out the Summer Arts Festival in Aksarben Village rain will have little impact Sunday... keep an eye out for lingering showers at the start on Saturday and look out for storms in the evening.

Summer Arts Fest
Summer Arts Fest(wowt)

90s stick around into the start of the work week with mid-upper 90s Monday and Tuesday! Heat index values could reach around 100 briefly in the late afternoon. Stay hydrated!

Max heat index Monday
Max heat index Monday(wowt)
Max heat index Tuesday
Max heat index Tuesday(wowt)

Keep the heat in mind when you plan your walks with your dog and never leave kids or pets alone in the car!

Heat tips for your dog
Heat tips for your dog(wowt)

A Tuesday night cold front brings our next potential round of storms into early Wednesday. This will cool us into the 80sh another round of rain possible Wednesday night. 80s linger into Thursday before we make the climb back to the 90s late next week.

Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

