Advertisement

Do Space give hundreds of free laptops, Wi-Fi devices to further internet accessibility in Omaha

Free internet for hundreds of homes in the metro.
By Marlo Lundak
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds of community members in the Metro will receive free laptops and Wi-Fi devices thanks to Do Space.

“The mission of Do Space is to provide the Omaha community with free access to technology and also tech education,” says Angela McGraw, the Director of Do Space.

A new program, the “Tech Pack Program,” will grant free internet access to 945 residents who are over the age of 18, have a free membership with Do Space, and who don’t have reliable access to the internet already.

“The Tech Pack Program allows Do Space to expand our digital equity efforts outside of the building,” McGraw says.

The laptop and Wi-Fi device will be given to those who qualify for an entire year, giving people access to classes and technology tutoring, and computer basics training.

McGraw says the idea for the program came about as the impact of the pandemic was felt across the community. Disparities were shown through access to technology, and Do Space wanted to ensure that its services are easy to access.

“Having access to a laptop and internet connection is important so every Omahan can participate in our digital society, that includes having access to telehealth, access to online education, being able to interact with family members that don’t live near them,” she says.

At the end of the one-year program, some may be eligible to keep the technology for good.

McGraw says all they have to do is complete six Do Space courses, quarterly surveys, and respond to bi-monthly check-in emails.

Access to the internet can be life-changing, McGraw says.

“We’re really excited to be able to pilot this program and offer it to the community.”

Two people per household are eligible to apply. Applications for the program are open through June 30th.

You can apply in-person at Do Space on 72nd and Dodge or online.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Tess Place owner talks about decision to close south Omaha restaurant
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
John Channels
Court documents detail alleged relationship between Offutt Air Force Base employee, underaged girl
Street covered in leaves after hail storm.
Rain, hail pummel parts of Omaha-metro
Two men found stabbed in Omaha overnight

Latest News

Nebraska corrections report assault, staff member seriously hurt
Post-pandemic entrepreneurs in Omaha metro
Sarpy Crimestoppers looking for suspect, shopping spree with stolen credit cards
Emily's Thursday night forecast