Do Space give hundreds of free laptops, Wi-Fi devices to further internet accessibility in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds of community members in the Metro will receive free laptops and Wi-Fi devices thanks to Do Space.

“The mission of Do Space is to provide the Omaha community with free access to technology and also tech education,” says Angela McGraw, the Director of Do Space.

A new program, the “Tech Pack Program,” will grant free internet access to 945 residents who are over the age of 18, have a free membership with Do Space, and who don’t have reliable access to the internet already.

“The Tech Pack Program allows Do Space to expand our digital equity efforts outside of the building,” McGraw says.

The laptop and Wi-Fi device will be given to those who qualify for an entire year, giving people access to classes and technology tutoring, and computer basics training.

McGraw says the idea for the program came about as the impact of the pandemic was felt across the community. Disparities were shown through access to technology, and Do Space wanted to ensure that its services are easy to access.

“Having access to a laptop and internet connection is important so every Omahan can participate in our digital society, that includes having access to telehealth, access to online education, being able to interact with family members that don’t live near them,” she says.

At the end of the one-year program, some may be eligible to keep the technology for good.

McGraw says all they have to do is complete six Do Space courses, quarterly surveys, and respond to bi-monthly check-in emails.

Access to the internet can be life-changing, McGraw says.

“We’re really excited to be able to pilot this program and offer it to the community.”

Two people per household are eligible to apply. Applications for the program are open through June 30th.

You can apply in-person at Do Space on 72nd and Dodge or online.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.