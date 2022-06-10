Creighton men’s basketball hosts 5th annual Abilities Camp

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bluejays men’s basketball squad teamed up with Creighton’s Department of Physical Therapy to put on a camp for dozens of children with disabilities from ages five to eighteen. The kids participated in a range of agility activities and games all related to basketball.

Redshirt freshman Mason Miller, who has a cousin with autism, was very active with the camp. “It’s a really big thing in this world. All the different situations that people live in. For me it’s something in my family. We’ve struggled with it a little bit, but it’s a really good experience to have, especially for the community and everything,” said Miller.

“Our guys, initially they’re a little hesitant, but once they get into it, the smiles are incredible and-- to really understand how special they are, not only the kids, but that they function like a normal person and God has blessed them and sometimes they forget that,” said assistant coach Steve Merfeld.

The Creighton Abilities camp has become so popular there is a waitlist.

