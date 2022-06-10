Bellevue Riverfront Festival supports local organizations

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - The second day of the Riverfront Festival is underway and organizers hope big crowds come out to enjoy the weekend and help the city.

Bellevue’s American Heroes Park is all dressed up and ready for guests. The Riverfront Festival, the City of Bellevue and the Bellevue Community Foundation expect 5,000 - 10,000 people over the weekend.

There are carnival rides and a free concert - a big fundraiser for the foundation.

According to Phil Davidson, the president of the Bellevue Community Foundation, all the money raised will help benefit the Bellevue community.

“It’s important for organizations like us to give people a little helping hand,” Davidson said. “As we move forward, as we transition from the pandemic into the next phase, we just think it’s important that we continue to give back and help these organizations that continue to help Bellevue.”

They’re helping a lot of people at the Bellevue Food Pantry.

The pantry is operated by the Eastern Nebraska Community Action Program. Jill Connor is the deputy director of the Eastern Nebraska Community Action Program. Jill says there is a great need for help there, especially right now.

“Global circumstances have increased prices for gas, and affecting transportation and families and then food costs,” Connor said. “So making those decisions between paying rent, paying utilities, and then trying to get food, and right now also kids are out of school so that has proved to be complicated for families as well.”

All the fun that goes on at the Riverfront Festival will help the food pantry. The pantry is just one of the organizations that the foundation helps with donations.

“Bellevue is our home. We live here, we work here, we play here, we want Bellevue to succeed and prosper.”

Jill says donations that come from the foundation and the Bellevue community make things happen here.

“Without the support of the community, this pantry could not exist. So Bellevue has the highest poverty rate in the entire county. And so for the community to be giving back and taking care of the individuals who live there so they can be more engaged and to fully participate in the community is huge for us.”

Bellevue’s Riverfront Festival runs through Saturday from 4 p.m. until midnight. Admission is free and donations will be accepted. All the money raised goes to help the Bellevue community.

