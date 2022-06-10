Bacon tweet on ‘assassination attempt’ of SCOTUS Justice Kavanaugh prompts criticism

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An hour after the initial presentation from the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon was tweeting — but not about the insurrection.

Rather, he was calling out President Biden and “major media” for what he deemed as “silence” following what he called an “assassination attempt” on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The double standard towards the assassination attempt against Justice Kavanaugh is apparent. Silence from the President and major media is wrong. There is a legal obligation to defend SCOTUS & families. The Senate passed bipartisan legislation, but Pelosi is missing in action. — Rep. Don Bacon 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@RepDonBacon) June 10, 2022

It wasn’t the first tweet Bacon had made on the subject of the safety of Supreme Court justices in the aftermath of an arrest of a man who had threatened to kill Justice Kavanaugh.

Received a response to our 5/11 letter to AG Garland regarding the need to secure the safety of our SCOTUS. It says a lot of nothing. In light of the recent arrest of a man who wanted to kidnap and kill Justice Kavanaugh, the lack of urgency by the Biden Admin is very concerning. pic.twitter.com/KZ8SXJRGzY — Rep. Don Bacon 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@RepDonBacon) June 9, 2022

The initial tweet, posted more the seven hours earlier, received several responses calling for the Congressman’s attention to gun control in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead. But his second tweet sparked much more backlash for the Republican representing Nebraska’s 2nd District, and not just from constituents.

Dr. Jim Harrold, a public administration professor at UNO who is also a retired colonel, was the first to comment on Bacon’s 10 p.m. tweet, noting Kavanaugh had a government-provided security team — the man authorities arrested were initially spotted by two U.S. Marshals who are part of the justice’s round-the-clock security that the Supreme Court justices have been provided since the SCOTUS draft opinion on abortion was leaked last month.

“Fourth graders don’t get this kind of protection,” Harrold pointed out to the Congressman.

Bacon responded with an attack — on the Biden administration as well as the professor himself.

The President is silent… and you’ve been silent too Colonel. Do better. I support better school security, and you along with the far left you affiliate with oppose. — Rep. Don Bacon 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@RepDonBacon) June 10, 2022

A day earlier, Bacon was among more than 200 voting against the Protecting Our Kids Act, which passed the House on Wednesday mostly along party lines. It is not expected to survive a Senate vote.

