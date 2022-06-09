Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A few showers and storms later today, heat not far away

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It will be a pretty pleasant morning with low dew points and cool temperatures in the 50s. Clouds will increase today leading to our next chance of showers and storms after 3pm. We’ll be able to warm into the lower 80s before that happens.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Showers and a few storms are possible after 3pm today. Those likely won’t be too widespread or all that strong as they go from west to east through the area. There will likely be a bit of a lull after those before stronger storm chances increase after 9pm tonight.

Storm Chances (WOWT)

Those evening storms have the potential to produce a little hail or some wind gusts, especially southwest of the metro. Overall the threat of severe weather is a 1 out of 5 on the scale.

Severe Tonight (WOWT)

Severe Threats (WOWT)

Showers and some drizzle may linger into Friday morning before clouds clear and we see some afternoon sunshine. Highs will warm up into the upper 70s. More heat is likely to return Saturday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 by the afternoon.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

