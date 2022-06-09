Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A few showers and storms later today, heat not far away

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It will be a pretty pleasant morning with low dew points and cool temperatures in the 50s. Clouds will increase today leading to our next chance of showers and storms after 3pm. We’ll be able to warm into the lower 80s before that happens.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

Showers and a few storms are possible after 3pm today. Those likely won’t be too widespread or all that strong as they go from west to east through the area. There will likely be a bit of a lull after those before stronger storm chances increase after 9pm tonight.

Storm Chances
Storm Chances(WOWT)

Those evening storms have the potential to produce a little hail or some wind gusts, especially southwest of the metro. Overall the threat of severe weather is a 1 out of 5 on the scale.

Severe Tonight
Severe Tonight(WOWT)
Severe Threats
Severe Threats(WOWT)

Showers and some drizzle may linger into Friday morning before clouds clear and we see some afternoon sunshine. Highs will warm up into the upper 70s. More heat is likely to return Saturday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 by the afternoon.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Tess Place owner talks about decision to close south Omaha restaurant
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Street covered in leaves after hail storm.
Rain, hail pummel parts of Omaha-metro
Two men found stabbed in Omaha overnight
Nebraska dog breeder appears in court, faces deadline

Latest News

Thursday 10PM
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Storm chances are back on Thursday, hot next week
6 First Alert Weather: Tornado leaves damage in Kansas City area
6 First Alert Weather: Tornado leaves damage in Kansas City area
City work to repair storm damage
City work to repair storm damage
6 First Alert Weather: Yards & homes take a beating from hail
6 First Alert Weather: Yards & homes take a beating from hail