Advertisement

Omaha Police warns public of Publisher Clearing House scam

Watch out for telephone, email, and online scams where imposters claim to be from Publisher Clearing House
6 News is On Your Side with this scam warning from Omaha Police.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News is On Your Side with a scam warning from Omaha Police.

Watch out for telephone, email, and online scams where imposters claim to be from Publishers Clearing House.

The scammers claim that you have to send money through the mail to claim your multi-million dollar Publisher Clearing House prize.

The real Publishers Clearing House and the FTC advise that these are scams. No payment, fee, or tax is ever required to claim a prize in a PCH giveaway.

The Omaha Police Department's Fraud Unit would like to remind citizens to be aware of telephone, email and online scams....

Posted by Omaha Police Department on Thursday, June 9, 2022

To make yourself a less likely target, keep your computer and mobile devices up to date. Make sure you have the latest security software and your operating system is up to date.

Set strong passwords. Watch out for phishing scams where they try to trick you into disclosing private account or login information. Also, keep your personal information personal.

Hackers can use your social media profiles to figure out passwords and security questions in the password reset tools.

And secure your internet connection. Always protect your home wireless network with a password.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Tess Place owner talks about decision to close south Omaha restaurant
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
John Channels
Court documents detail alleged relationship between Offutt Air Force Base employee, underaged girl
Street covered in leaves after hail storm.
Rain, hail pummel parts of Omaha-metro
Two men found stabbed in Omaha overnight

Latest News

(AP graphic)
Thursday June 9 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 4 deaths
Iowa senator, lawmakers announce DEFEND Act
Nebraska DMV expands online appointment system
6 On Your Side: Salvation Army helping families with meals
6 On Your Side: Salvation Army helping families with meals