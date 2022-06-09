Omaha Police warns public of Publisher Clearing House scam

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News is On Your Side with a scam warning from Omaha Police.

Watch out for telephone, email, and online scams where imposters claim to be from Publishers Clearing House.

The scammers claim that you have to send money through the mail to claim your multi-million dollar Publisher Clearing House prize.

The real Publishers Clearing House and the FTC advise that these are scams. No payment, fee, or tax is ever required to claim a prize in a PCH giveaway.

The Omaha Police Department's Fraud Unit would like to remind citizens to be aware of telephone, email and online scams.... Posted by Omaha Police Department on Thursday, June 9, 2022

To make yourself a less likely target, keep your computer and mobile devices up to date. Make sure you have the latest security software and your operating system is up to date.

Set strong passwords. Watch out for phishing scams where they try to trick you into disclosing private account or login information. Also, keep your personal information personal.

Hackers can use your social media profiles to figure out passwords and security questions in the password reset tools.

And secure your internet connection. Always protect your home wireless network with a password.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.