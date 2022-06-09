Advertisement

Omaha metro’s Salvation Army summer feeding program sees increase in families

Many families count on it to make ends meet
Many families count on the program to make ends meet.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As prices keep rising at the grocery store and gas stations a long-running summer food program is seeing some of its biggest numbers.

Many families count on it to make ends meet.

Thursday’s menu is walking tacos, baked beans, and a favorite among young people: watermelon.

The Salvation Army is seeing many families who haven’t done this before and the reasons are obvious.

“With the rising cost of groceries and demand for food services is up across the board we started with 100 at this site last week and it started climbing steadily up and we anticipate that to continue,” said Capt. Kelsie Moreno with The Salvation Army.

This is the 11th year for the Salvation Army’s Kids Cruisin’ Kitchen trying to fill a gap in the summer. One in six Nebraska children may not know where they will get their next meal.

Besides the daily lunch here at the Bellevue Public Library, there are five other locations across the metro.

“I feel everything has doubled.”

Like many families, Chelsea Carlson sees the sticker shock at the grocery store. She calls this program a god-send for her two kids.

“It’s something I don’t have to think about. They’re getting a balanced meal. But there are so many others who are worse off. I can’t imagine how they handle the sacrifice,” said Carlson.

By August 5th, when the program wraps up, the mobile canteens and volunteers expect to dish some 17,000 meals.

“This is a very convenient way to help parents make ends meet,” said Moreno.

