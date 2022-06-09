Omaha Everyday: Nurtec® ODT

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks about Nurtec® ODT with Chad Whyte, MD, Headache & Migraine Expert with Neurology Consultants of Nebraska. Join them as they talk about what is a migraine, symptoms of a migraine, and using Nurtec® ODT, a quick-dissolving tablet that disperses almost instantly in a person’s mouth without the need for water, as a possible treatment. Find out more in today’s interview!

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.