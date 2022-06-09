Advertisement

Iowa senator, lawmakers announce DEFEND Act

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst and several others from both parties announced a bipartisan effort today to stem Iranian aggression.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst and several other lawmakers announced a bipartisan effort to control Iranian tensions.

The DEFEND Act would require the Department of Defense to work with Jordan, Egypt, and other Middle Eastern countries to create a coordinated defense system in the region. This is in response to Iran boosting production of enriched uranium in an effort to grow its nuclear program.

Rep. David Trone (D-Md.) called the legislation “mission-critical.”

“History has been clear. We have to work side by side to achieve peaceful diplomacy we’re all working towards,” Trone said.

Sen. Ernst says this is about protecting the people of Israel and mending relationships with the Middle East.

“Going forward, America’s cooperation with our allies and partners in the region must evolve as violent extremists change their tactics and onboard new capabilities, capable of catastrophic damage against civilian targets,” Ernst said.

The agreement would also prioritize energy partnership and economic stability in the region.

The committee, comprised of three Democrats and three Republicans, also called on President Biden to restart talks with Saudi Arabia, in light of recent human rights violations.

“In order for that to change we have to have dialogue. So what that relationship continues to look like and develop, is up to our countries,” Ernst said.

The six senators make up the Abraham Accords Caucus, which says defense of our allies and our homeland is essential.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Tess Place owner talks about decision to close south Omaha restaurant
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
John Channels
Court documents detail alleged relationship between Offutt Air Force Base employee, underaged girl
Street covered in leaves after hail storm.
Rain, hail pummel parts of Omaha-metro
Two men found stabbed in Omaha overnight

Latest News

(AP graphic)
Thursday June 9 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 4 deaths
Nebraska DMV expands online appointment system
6 On Your Side: Salvation Army helping families with meals
6 On Your Side: Salvation Army helping families with meals
Douglas County COVID-19 update June 9, 2022
Douglas County COVID-19 update June 9, 2022