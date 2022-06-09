Iowa senator, lawmakers announce DEFEND Act

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst and several other lawmakers announced a bipartisan effort to control Iranian tensions.

The DEFEND Act would require the Department of Defense to work with Jordan, Egypt, and other Middle Eastern countries to create a coordinated defense system in the region. This is in response to Iran boosting production of enriched uranium in an effort to grow its nuclear program.

Rep. David Trone (D-Md.) called the legislation “mission-critical.”

“History has been clear. We have to work side by side to achieve peaceful diplomacy we’re all working towards,” Trone said.

Sen. Ernst says this is about protecting the people of Israel and mending relationships with the Middle East.

“Going forward, America’s cooperation with our allies and partners in the region must evolve as violent extremists change their tactics and onboard new capabilities, capable of catastrophic damage against civilian targets,” Ernst said.

The agreement would also prioritize energy partnership and economic stability in the region.

The committee, comprised of three Democrats and three Republicans, also called on President Biden to restart talks with Saudi Arabia, in light of recent human rights violations.

“In order for that to change we have to have dialogue. So what that relationship continues to look like and develop, is up to our countries,” Ernst said.

The six senators make up the Abraham Accords Caucus, which says defense of our allies and our homeland is essential.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.