Family, friends release balloons to celebrate missing La Vista boy’s birthday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday night, family and friends gathered in La Vista to celebrate a somber day, Ryan Larsen’s 13th birthday.

Dozens of colorful balloons were released as the family marked Ryan’s second birthday since he went missing in May 2021 at the age of 11.

Ryan, who has autism, was never seen again after walking out of La Vista West Elementary School on May 17, 2021.

Local and national agencies have been stumped by Ryan’s case and continue to plead with the public for any possible tips or leads as they struggle to gain ground on the case.

Family members say they just want Ryan, wherever he is, to know that he is loved and they’re still hoping for his safe return.

Community members were invited to sign a poster, which will be hung in Ryan’s room.

