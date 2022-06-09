Event-goers in Old Market dispute private parking tickets after paying

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Events in Omaha’s Old Market can draw crowds so a group of friends planned ahead for parking.

But instead of convenience, they got the threat of a higher charge.

The sign says public parking but Kami Cappello got a ticket from a private company.

“I shouldn’t have to pay a parking ticket for doing anything incorrectly because I didn’t do anything incorrectly,” said Cappello.

She’s not alone. The same evening Marla Peterson got a violation notice.

“Well, I don’t understand why we got a ticket when we paid for it,” said Peterson.

Kami, Marla, and another friend attended the Omaha Patio Ride and they all parked in a private lot operated by SP Plus Corporation.

After pulling in they didn’t have to stop at this kiosk, because they had already prepaid for parking in this lot through an app on their phone.

The three parkers’ receipts show prepaid parking good until almost midnight. But on the same date, each found violation notices on their windshield time-stamped 7:42 p.m.

“I was parked here legally in the hours I said I was going to be here. We came later and left earlier than we said and I still got a ticket,” said Cappello.

The violation carries a $72 charge on top of the pre-paid parking fee.

“They just need to look at their system. If someone out here is taking pictures of our license plates they should easily be able the check the license on the picture with the license on the email. Do they match? yeah, they match so we’re good,” said Peterson.

6 News emailed SP Parking about the claims of undeserved parking violations and Kami received a response from the company.

“When Channel 6 got a hold of SP Plus it worked out in our favor and got full refunds back of not only the initial money paid but money paid for the violation that was incorrectly given,” said Cappello.

When the Omaha Patio Ride comes around again Kami and friends may hop on with refreshments and parking receipts in hand.

“Knows your rights and when you get a ticket dispute it,” said Peterson.

SP Plus corporation of Chicago reached out to the three parking customers after 6 News passed on their contact information.

A spokesperson says company management is curious how the violation discrepancies happened but they didn’t provide us with an answer.

