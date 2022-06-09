Advertisement

Deputies identify man shot and killed by an officer in Davenport

Davenport Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting.
Davenport Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County deputies identified the man who was shot and killed by an officer at Casey’s Convenience store in Davenport Wednesday morning.

The Scott County Deputies Office identified him as 45-year-old Jason James Morales, in a media release.

Davenport police responded about 12:48 a.m. to the Casey’s Convenience Store on West 53rd Street, for a report of a man possibly tampering with an air conditioning unit on the side of the building, according to police.

The officer on scene talked to the man, later identified as Morales, police said. A wanted check found he had outstanding warrants.

According to police, a physical confrontation lead to shots being fired between Morales and the officer.

Morales was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment, where he later died, police said. The officer had non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy, according to police. Deputies said the officer’s name is still currently being withheld until this investigation is complete.

According to deputies, the sheriff’s office and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation case are currently investigating the case.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Tess Place owner talks about decision to close south Omaha restaurant
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
John Channels
Court documents detail alleged relationship between Offutt Air Force Base employee, underaged girl
Street covered in leaves after hail storm.
Rain, hail pummel parts of Omaha-metro
Two men found stabbed in Omaha overnight

Latest News

Emily's Thursday night forecast
Homeowners in Pottawattamie County buy into buy out program
Big bet on Nebraska gambling about to pay off
Omaha, Lincoln awarded provisional gaming licenses
Omaha realtors notice new trends in housing market
Benson Edagwa, Ph.D., photographed in the Michael F. Sorrell Center for Health Science...
HIV breakthrough: UNMC medical research results in new medication