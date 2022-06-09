Bellevue East’s Mya Skoff commits to Lindenwood University, soon to be D-I program

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It wasn’t too long ago Mya Skoff was all in on soccer. That was her game until the pandemic hit. She spent big parts of those days shooting the basketball, sometimes even twice a day. At that point, she was coming off a freshman season at Bellevue East where she averaged two points per game.

After taking advantage of all that free time, she made a huge jump and averaged 17 points per game as a sophomore. She was a little better this past season even though her focus was a higher shooting percentage and she accomplished that by ten percentage points.

Mya is the first D-I commit from the program since Yvonne Turner in 2006 who went to Nebraska. Bellevue East is returning to form with its latest trip to state this past March, snapping an eight-year drought.

