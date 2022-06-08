Two men found stabbed in Omaha overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are asking the public for help while they investigate why two men were found stabbed overnight.

Officers were dispatched to a house near 75th & Blondo at 2:23 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man wounded on a sidewalk in front of a house.

The officers then found a 44-year-old man stabbed inside the house. Both men were taken to hospitals.

Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, provide information on the P3 Tips mobile app, or by logging onto the Omaha Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.