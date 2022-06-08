Advertisement

Two men found stabbed in Omaha overnight

Police investigation
Police investigation(Unsplash)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are asking the public for help while they investigate why two men were found stabbed overnight.

Officers were dispatched to a house near 75th & Blondo at 2:23 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man wounded on a sidewalk in front of a house.

The officers then found a 44-year-old man stabbed inside the house. Both men were taken to hospitals.

Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, provide information on the P3 Tips mobile app, or by logging onto the Omaha Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyvell Stark, 18, of Omaha was arrested on two counts of manslaughter and two counts of driving...
Omaha teen charged with manslaughter in O Street crash deaths
WOWT Kathleen Kauth and Gov. Ricketts
Gov. Ricketts appoints Kathleen Kauth to fill Omaha district vacancy
Omaha business owners frustrated with continuous drainage issues
EXCLUSIVE: Joe Tess Place owner talks about decision to close south Omaha restaurant
Law enforcement asking for public help with Missouri River fatality investigation

Latest News

Hail & heavy rain swept across the metro
Rain, hail pummel parts of Omaha metro
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Metro YMCA location at new Westview HS
New Westview High School is also Metro YMCA’s newest location
Nebraska dog breeder appears in court, faces dealine