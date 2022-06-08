Advertisement

Trees, power lines taken down after storm tears through parts of Kansas City

Trees lay scattered at 95th and Mission in Leawood after overnight severe weather in the Kansas...
Trees lay scattered at 95th and Mission in Leawood after overnight severe weather in the Kansas City area.(Meteorologist Erin Little)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEAWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - Dozens of downed tree limbs and power lines made several Johnson County roads impassable Wednesday morning.

A line of severe weather tore through the Kansas City area, hitting Leawood, Lenexa and other areas hard.

In addition to the downed trees and power lines, damage to businesses is evident. In the morning hours on Wednesday, crews already had to board up Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio in Lenexa.

As of 7:45 a.m., Evergy reported more than 43,000 customers were without power.

Storm damage at 1:30am around 89th and Acuff.
Storm damage at 1:30am around 89th and Acuff.(Debbie Felix)

