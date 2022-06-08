Advertisement

Soaring Gas Prices: How to make the most of each gallon

AAA is reporting another record high for gas prices.
By Ashly Richardson
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another record-breaking day for gas prices in Nebraska today.

A gallon of regular unleaded gas, now averaging $4.61.

“It’s kind of crazy. I’m sure nobody likes to be paying these prices,” says Riley Sabin, driver.

As the price at the pump keeps ticking up, it has many wondering how to make the most of each gallon.

AAA experts have some tips for you.

“Inflate all of your tires properly. Many places around town will do that check for you. Surprisingly, if your tires aren’t inflated properly it does have an impact on your fuel consumption,” said Brian Ortner, AAA.

Another way to help save some money? Pay attention to the times you are out on the roads.

“We all know between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. in the morning and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at night are heavier traffic times in the area. If you can manage to leave a little earlier on your commute to work to avoid some of those drive times and avoid the stop-and-go traffic, that could be an impact on your fuel consumption.”

6 News spoke with some drivers today to find out what they are doing to cut costs.

Drivers say the best way to save money is something you likely already have in your wallet. A fuel discount card.

“I saw there are apps that can give money back and have discounts on gas so that’s something I’m looking at,” said Sabin.

