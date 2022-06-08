Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooler & quieter today with a chance to dry out

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After the storms of last night we have much calmer weather to enjoy today. Cooler and less humid air will settle in all day with sunshine and incredibly pleasant weather!

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

Dew points will settle into the pleasant range by the afternoon leading to quite a nice day for us all!

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)

Clouds will increase during the morning hours Thursday leading our next chance of rain and storms. Chances will increase after 3pm Thursday and continue into the evening and overnight hours.

Thursday Chance
Thursday Chance(WOWT)

There is the threat of a little severe weather with a storm or two Thursday but the best odds will likely be west of the metro as you can see here.

Thursday Severe
Thursday Severe(WOWT)

A few of the showers will linger early Friday morning but in general most of the day should be dry. That sets the stage for a pretty good start to the upcoming weekend.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyvell Stark, 18, of Omaha was arrested on two counts of manslaughter and two counts of driving...
Omaha teen charged with manslaughter in O Street crash deaths
WOWT Kathleen Kauth and Gov. Ricketts
Gov. Ricketts appoints Kathleen Kauth to fill Omaha district vacancy
Omaha business owners frustrated with continuous drainage issues
Law enforcement asking for public help with Missouri River fatality investigation
WATCH: Driver fails to navigate, crashes near midtown Omaha

Latest News

Tuesday severe risk
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Strong storms for some Tuesday night
BREAKING: Hail storm slams the Omaha metro
BREAKING: Hail storm slams the Omaha metro
Tuesday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A few spotty storms later today with a severe storm possible
Severe weather threat
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A few strong storms possible Tuesday