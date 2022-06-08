Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooler & quieter today with a chance to dry out

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After the storms of last night we have much calmer weather to enjoy today. Cooler and less humid air will settle in all day with sunshine and incredibly pleasant weather!

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Dew points will settle into the pleasant range by the afternoon leading to quite a nice day for us all!

Muggy Meter (WOWT)

Clouds will increase during the morning hours Thursday leading our next chance of rain and storms. Chances will increase after 3pm Thursday and continue into the evening and overnight hours.

Thursday Chance (WOWT)

There is the threat of a little severe weather with a storm or two Thursday but the best odds will likely be west of the metro as you can see here.

Thursday Severe (WOWT)

A few of the showers will linger early Friday morning but in general most of the day should be dry. That sets the stage for a pretty good start to the upcoming weekend.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

