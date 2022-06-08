Rain, hail pummel parts of Omaha metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Heavy rain and, in some places, a lot of hail pummeled parts of the Omaha metro Tuesday night.

The storm left some yards completely covered, leaves stripped from trees, and car owners calling their insurance companies.

The 6 First Alert Team warned viewers that heavy rain and hail would be the biggest threat Tuesday evening. Two different storms rolled through the metro with large amounts of small hail and in some cases some 1-2″ diameter hail. The first and likely the worst one was closer to 8pm while the second one was closer to 9pm.

Hail up to 2″ in diameter was reported in the Ralston area with several other 1-2″ reports around the metro.

Storm Reports (WOWT)

Several other hail reports around the area were rather impressive.

Viewer Photo (WOWT)

Large Hail Pic (WOWT)

Reporter Marlo Lundak reported from the area of 50th and Spring Street showing the hailstones were still the size between peas and golf balls several hours after the storm left.

At one point the flooded street was up to the driver’s side window of a stranded car before it began to recede.

The situation was made worse with sewer drains plugged with trees and limbs.

