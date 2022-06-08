New Westview High School is also Metro YMCA’s newest location

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several years ago, Omaha Public Schools entered into a 50-year partnership with Metro YMCA for a unique addition to the yet-to-be-built Westview High School.

Tuesday, the public got a peek into what that relationship looks like at the school’s opening celebration.

A more than 30,000 square foot, shared, full-scale YMCA, built within the bricks and mortar of Westview High School is almost ready to open, one month before the school does.

New Wolverines like Brooklynn Freeman can’t wait to learn and play in one location.

“Oh, yes, yes,” the sophomore at the new school said. “I’m an athlete, I use the Y a lot, so I feel like that’s also very beneficial. I love that.”

YMCA’s have partnered with OPS elementary and middle schools before and often offer after-school programs, as well.

At the other new OPS high school, Buena Vista, they’ve built a small YMCA Express offering some programs, but it’s nothing like Westview’s.

“We hope this is gonna be a community hub,” Metro YMCA CEO Rebecca Deterding said. “To serve not only students and faculty but really to welcome the community in as well.”

One of the biggest concerns for the community is how the shared space will actually work. Will high schoolers be allowed to just come and go to the Y during school hours?

The answer, according to Deterding, is no.

“We do have a coordinating community,” she said. “So there will be folks from the school and the YMCA working through logistics.”

For starters, there is parking for the YMCA only, as well as a separate entrance.

“We do have a dedicated YMCA space,” Deterding said. “So the wellness floor is completely dedicated to us and our cycling studio, and then we have some shared spaces with OPS, so during the school day, they will program, like our auxiliary gym, our swimming pool, our group x studio, then after school hours and on weekends, we can really activate those spaces, too.”

But Westview principal Thomas Lee says the relationship isn’t about “the school doing the school and the Y doing the Y.”

“It is gonna be about how we’re going to work together for our community,” he said. “To get ample opportunities for our students to be involved and to learn, whether its community service, whether its internships or other activities. We have some things planned and I think it’s gonna be exciting.”

And as Deterding says, if a teacher needs a break from a stressful day, there’s a YMCA sauna or pool right next door.

The new YMCA at Westview High School opens July 18th and a YMCA membership is good at all locations.

The first day of school for OPS students is August 17.

