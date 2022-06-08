Nebraska dog breeder appears in court, faces dealine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A controversial dog breeder appears in court, not for neglect but for failure to get a permit. However, the issue goes beyond regulations.

Pet rescue volunteers are concerned about the well-being of numerous dogs.

Flying High Aussies must lower its numbers or breeder Megan Mahlin could face jail time on 11 counts of operating a kennel without a zoning permit.

“If I can find enough guardian homes, people who are interested in keeping an intact dog for me until you need to use it for breeding, and it would have visits with me,” said Mahlin.

But not until after Mahlin pays a $2,500 fine to the state AG department and her breeder’s license is reinstated.

If enough guardian homes can be found the owner of Flying High Aussies says she’ll be down to four dogs by this weekend and any more must be moved to suitable homes.

“They not going to be returned and the sheriff’s office knows the dogs are not going back to a place that is in non-compliance with the law,” said Joe Smith, Madison County attorney.

The owner of Flying High Aussies says she has seven dogs left on the rental property.

“The dogs are in good condition as you can see. nobody is starving, their hair isn’t matted they’re a little muddy from playing in their pool,” said Mahlin.

But members of a Fremont pet rescue don’t agree.

“The sheriff says they are not starving they don’t look skinny, they’re not sick that does not mean they are well cared for,” said Kathy Robertson.

Claiming the messy farmstead house appeared abandoned with no sign of food or water.

“She’s dehydrated,” said the rescuer.

The rescue members took a female dog and her new litter of six pups.

“She can call it what she wants, but we latterly rescued them to get them some vet care that they needed,” said Rae Tuff, Grants Wishes Rescue.

The rescue members say they were rescuing the dogs.

“They weren’t rescuing the dogs. If they were rescuing the dogs, there should be some sort of rescue permission given there wasn’t,” said Mahlin.

But Mahlin learns the county attorney won’t order those dogs returned.

“They’re not going to let me have them back until I’m in compliance with the zoning,” said Mahlin.

The owner of Flying High Aussies vows to become a breeder again after meeting all the requirements. But members of a pet rescue will be on alert not to harass but literally protect future generations of dogs bred to sell.

“All of her dogs need to find permanent homes,” said Robertson.

The dog breeder has another hearing this week so the county attorney can gauge her progress on reducing the number of dogs at the kennel.

Since our investigation began about 18 dogs have been purchased or removed by rescue volunteers.

