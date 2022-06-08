LPD: Suspect rams garage at northeast Lincoln business to break in

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes a suspect rammed their way into a northeast Lincoln business and stole thousands of dollars in items.

Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to CK Powersports, off 25th and Fairfield Streets, on a report of a burglary.

LPD said an employee called to report one of their overhead garage doors had been rammed by a vehicle and they were missing various items.

According to police, responding officers found an overhead garage door on the west side of the business was damaged and surveillance video showed the overhead garage door being rammed at approximately 5:15 a.m.

Officers said the missing items from the business include a red Ti-King replica jeep power-car with a 125cc engine, six motorcycle helmets, a set of car ramps and a silver 2019 Triton 18-foot flatbed trailer with Nebraska license plate XTV936.

LPD said the license plate was taken from the parking lot.

Damage to the building is estimated at $1,000 and the loss is estimated at $6,000.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

