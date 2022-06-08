Lancers open up first offseason camp with 170 players from around the world

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As far as work on the ice, the new season has started for the Lancers. The franchise is hosting its first offseason camp this week, the first one of the summer with the goal of identifying 40 players that will come back late next month.

The roster will eventually be narrowed down to 25 players but this week it will go from 170 to 40. Then when those 40 players return in late July, the roster will be trimmed to 30 before preseason camp when the last five cuts will happen.

Danny Ardellini is a co-owner of the franchise and joined the Lancers in March. He says the team is taking a new approach focused on player development.

