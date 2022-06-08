Family Dollar robbery suspect in Omaha runs off with money, employee’s purse

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of a robbery Wednesday morning.

Officers were told by an employee that a man walked into a Family Dollar store near S. 13th Street demanding money while showing off a gun.

It’s reported the man ran off after taking money from the register and an employee’s purse.

Officers described the suspect as a thin man in his 30s wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a black bandanna.

