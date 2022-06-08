Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Storm chances are back on Thursday, hot next week

Emily's Wednesday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a dry and sunny Wednesday storms are back in the forecast. We’ll bring in clouds, but remain dry, for Thursday morning with a start in the low 60s for most. From there the afternoon will be mainly dry with highs climbing to the low 80s in the Metro ahead of storm chances. These will be spotty with isolated showers and storms possible from 4-8PM.

Thursday 8:30PM
Thursday 8:30PM(wowt)

By 8PM we’ll be watching for a stronger round to build in from the NW and move SE. This will arrive in the Metro around 9-10PM and linger through midnight.

Thursday 10PM
Thursday 10PM(wowt)

While we can’t rule out a hail producing storm or two, the severe risk stays mainly to the W of the area. These clear SW Iowa after midnight and we’ll be left with a cooler Friday in the 70s.

Thursday severe risk
Thursday severe risk(wowt)

After a brief Friday cool down the heat builds back in! We’ll warm into the 80s, near 90 Sunday, over the weekend with 90s on track for Monday. While we can’t rule olut a stray shower or storm this weekend, it is generally looking mainly dry.

Next 5 Days
Next 5 Days(wowt)

We’ll keep highs in the 90s all of next work week with the exception of Wednesday. By Friday we could be close to 100! Keep the heat in mind when you plan your walks with your dog and never leave kids or pets alone in the car!

Heat tips for your dog
Heat tips for your dog(wowt)

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Tess Place owner talks about decision to close south Omaha restaurant
Kyvell Stark, 18, of Omaha was arrested on two counts of manslaughter and two counts of driving...
Omaha teen charged with manslaughter in O Street crash deaths
WOWT Kathleen Kauth and Gov. Ricketts
Gov. Ricketts appoints Kathleen Kauth to fill Omaha district vacancy
Omaha business owners frustrated with continuous drainage issues
Nebraska trooper tickets motorcyclist for excessive speeding

Latest News

6 First Alert Weather: Tornado leaves damage in Kansas City area
6 First Alert Weather: Tornado leaves damage in Kansas City area
6 First Alert Weather: Yards & homes take a beating from hail
6 First Alert Weather: Yards & homes take a beating from hail
Assessing the damage after the storm in Omaha metro
Assessing the damage after the storm in Omaha metro
Cleanup after narrow hail band slams Omaha
Cleanup after narrow hail band slams Omaha