Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Storm chances are back on Thursday, hot next week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a dry and sunny Wednesday storms are back in the forecast. We’ll bring in clouds, but remain dry, for Thursday morning with a start in the low 60s for most. From there the afternoon will be mainly dry with highs climbing to the low 80s in the Metro ahead of storm chances. These will be spotty with isolated showers and storms possible from 4-8PM.

Thursday 8:30PM (wowt)

By 8PM we’ll be watching for a stronger round to build in from the NW and move SE. This will arrive in the Metro around 9-10PM and linger through midnight.

Thursday 10PM (wowt)

While we can’t rule out a hail producing storm or two, the severe risk stays mainly to the W of the area. These clear SW Iowa after midnight and we’ll be left with a cooler Friday in the 70s.

Thursday severe risk (wowt)

After a brief Friday cool down the heat builds back in! We’ll warm into the 80s, near 90 Sunday, over the weekend with 90s on track for Monday. While we can’t rule olut a stray shower or storm this weekend, it is generally looking mainly dry.

Next 5 Days (wowt)

We’ll keep highs in the 90s all of next work week with the exception of Wednesday. By Friday we could be close to 100! Keep the heat in mind when you plan your walks with your dog and never leave kids or pets alone in the car!

Heat tips for your dog (wowt)

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.