Election 2022 update: Recount reaffirms results for Lindstrom’s seat in Nebraska Legislature race

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A recount in the primary election for Nebraska’s 18th Legislative district, representing Omaha, did not produce a different result than the initial official count.

Cindi Allen, Nebraska’s Deputy Secretary of State, told 6 News on Wednesday that the vote gap for the second-place candidate in the race to fill State Sen. Brett Lindstrom’s seat remained the same as it did last month: 20 votes.

Three candidates faced off for the seat, with the top two vote winners advancing to the November ballot. Michael Young received 119 more votes than Christy Armendariz, who will also move forward to the November vote.

Christy Armendariz: 2,379 votes

Clarice Jackson: 2,358 votes

Michael Young: 2,498 votes

Armendariz’s campaign manager issued a statement Wednesday:

"Now that the ballots have been recounted, and the vote gap remains the same, I want to give my special appreciation to Senator Brett Lindstrom, Kirk Penner, and Mayor Zac Johns for their early endorsements, and I especially want to thank the great voters of district 18 for their faith in me to advance through the primary. We knocked on over 5,000 doors, and the people made it crystal clear that their #1 issue was needing tax relief to offset the high inflation that they’re facing. My promise is that I will fight hard to deliver just that in the Unicameral, and I have the experience in budgets and negotiating to get it done. On to the general!"

Allen also said Wednesday that the automatic recount triggered by the close vote count for the 22nd Legislative District, representing the Columbus area, was waived by the losing candidate.

The State Board of Canvassers is set to reconvene on June 13 “to certify the results of these two contests and authorize certificates of nomination to be issued.”

Politics reporter Brian Mastre and Managing Editor Kevin Westhues contributed to this report.

