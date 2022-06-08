Advertisement

Election 2022: Iowa primary sees record number of absentee votes

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Paul Pate, Iowa’s Secretary of State, said Wednesday that more than 356,000 Iowans voted in Tuesday’s primary election.

The state saw more than 73,000 absentee ballots were received — the second-highest number of absentee ballots for a primary election in Iowa’s history.

Unofficial turnout numbers showed 195,355 Republicans and 156,589 Democrats cast their votes for the Iowa primary, which went smoothly, Pate said.

“I think it went fantastic,” Pate said in a release Wednesday. “I’ve got to compliment all the voters and our unsung heroes, those poll workers. They came through with flying colors. We saw thousands of Iowans coming out to have their voice heard and democracy in action.”

Pate’s office randomly selected a precinct to conduct a post-election audit.

“County officials will hand count every ballot in that precinct to ensure the totals match the number compiled by the vote tabulators,” the release states.

